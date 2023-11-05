Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
