Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

