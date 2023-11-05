Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in FTI Consulting by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,817 shares of company stock worth $18,138,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $215.00 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $218.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

