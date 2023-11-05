Raymond James Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $43.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.73.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 1.8 %

BP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.