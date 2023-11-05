RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.70. RealReal has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Insider Activity at RealReal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl acquired 43,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,477.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 815,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

