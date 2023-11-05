Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.18 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

