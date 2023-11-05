Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.18 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.