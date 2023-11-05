Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $837.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $847.00 to $837.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.96.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $816.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $821.84 and a 200-day moving average of $780.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.