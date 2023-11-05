Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.35.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

