Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.36. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 285,550 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

