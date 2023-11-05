Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Gap Down to $69.09

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.09, but opened at $66.45. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 438,514 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.