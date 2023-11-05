Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$89.58 and last traded at C$92.49. 93,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 751,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.6133909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.763 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

