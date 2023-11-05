Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.99. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 86,120 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

