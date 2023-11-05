Reviewing Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) and Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Metals and Hongli Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Hongli Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals presently has a consensus price target of $55.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Hongli Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $8.80 billion 0.61 $859.76 million $7.25 6.29 Hongli Group $20.28 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Commercial Metals and Hongli Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Hongli Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and Hongli Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 9.77% 22.62% 13.54% Hongli Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Hongli Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated rebar used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weifang, China. Hongli Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Hongli Development Limited.

