Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $13.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

