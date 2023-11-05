Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.