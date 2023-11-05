RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

