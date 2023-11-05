Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,023,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,277,927 shares of company stock worth $221,952,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

