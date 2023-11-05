Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.
ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
