Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $10.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

VIAV stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

