Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.03.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
