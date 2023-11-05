Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$39.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1754967 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

