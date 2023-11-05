Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $228.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

