Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $58.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.86% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.