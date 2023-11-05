Royal Bank of Canada Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

