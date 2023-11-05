Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.