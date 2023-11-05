Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to “Buy”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

