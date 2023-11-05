Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Buy”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MTH opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.