Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to “Buy”

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of TMHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $34,770,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

