Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Up 3.0 %

SHOP opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.