Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

