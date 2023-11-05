Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 189 ($2.30) on Friday. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £196.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

