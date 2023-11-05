Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

LON STB opened at GBX 584 ($7.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 634.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 626.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.32 million, a P/E ratio of 386.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822 ($10.00).

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,056.78 ($8,586.98). Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

