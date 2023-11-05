Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

SSTK stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shutterstock by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

