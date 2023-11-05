Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 109,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 231,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

