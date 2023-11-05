Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

