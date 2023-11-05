Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

