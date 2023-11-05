SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,584,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,844 shares.The stock last traded at $74.50 and had previously closed at $72.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

