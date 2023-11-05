SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.38. SOS shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 15,686 shares traded.

SOS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76.

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

