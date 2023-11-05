Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

