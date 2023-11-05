Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$47.50

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

TSE TOY opened at C$34.33 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.26.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2033272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

