Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.19.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.2033272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
