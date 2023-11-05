SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.52. 249,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 632,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.65.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

