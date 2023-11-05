SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

