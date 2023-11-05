STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

