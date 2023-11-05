Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.65. Stagwell shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 93,559 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Stagwell Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jay Leveton bought 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

