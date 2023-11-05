Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $14.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

