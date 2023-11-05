Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.61. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

View Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.