Stephens Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

