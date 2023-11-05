Stephens Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

