Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €32.67 ($34.75).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

NYSE:STVN opened at €26.67 ($28.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.56 and a 200-day moving average of €30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 746,136 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.