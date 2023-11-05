StockNews.com Downgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.