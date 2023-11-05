StockNews.com Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $394,565.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

